No major lapses found in gold loan portfolios of PSBs after audit: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the public sector banks (PSBs) were asked to conduct a comprehensive audit of gold loan portfolios to ensure full regulatory compliance; however, no major lapses have been reported.

Sitharaman was replying to the discussion on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Later, the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill by voice vote. The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill in December last year. The Bill proposes 19 amendments to banking laws, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, Banking Regulation (BR) Act, and Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act.

The gold loan portfolio of banks rose by 71.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) till December of the current financial year (FY25) to Rs 1.72 trillion, compared to 17 per cent growth a year ago, on the back of rising prices of the yellow metal and a slowdown in unsecured loans following an increase in risk weights last year. Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had advised supervised entities (SEs) to comprehensively review their policies, processes and practices on gold loans to identify gaps and initiate appropriate remedial measures in a time-bound manner.

“It is important to note that the non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in gold loans still remains low at 0.22 per cent for banks and 2.58 per cent for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), compared to the overall NPA levels."

According to RBI data, gross NPAs in gold loans of scheduled commercial banks and major NBFCs rose by around 18 per cent between March and June 2024.

“Both the RBI and the government have taken timely and targeted steps to address the issue. Banks and NBFCs have been directed to strengthen appraisal practices, ensure proper gold valuation, comply with loan-to-value (LTV) norms, and take action in case of non-repayment, including gold auctions with due notice,” Sitharaman said in her reply.

Also Read

While addressing the question of the reduction in priority sector lending (PSL), the finance minister said: “Shortfall fund is a clear indication that banks operated more robustly and are able to provide more lending to the sectors under PSL, and banks are achieving the target of 40 per cent PSL, which is deemed crucial for socio-economic development and inclusive growth of the country.”

Notably, on Monday the RBI issued revised guidelines on PSL to facilitate better targeting of bank credit to the priority sectors of the economy. The new guidelines will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

On the issue of write-off of loans by the PSBs, Sitharaman explained that they are not waivers by banks. “We have explained multiple times in this House what is 'written off' as opposed to 'waived off'... 'Written off' is not as if it's a giveaway. We are following up with the cases. Borrowers of written-off loans remain liable to repay their dues. Banks continue to pursue recovery actions in written-off accounts using various mechanisms,” she added.

Indian banks have written off loans worth Rs 1.7 trillion in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), compared to Rs 2.08 trillion in FY23, according to data shared by Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha. However, loan write-offs by banks in FY24 are the lowest in the last five years. In FY20, banks had written off loans worth Rs 2.34 trillion; in FY21, they wrote off Rs 2.03 trillion; and in FY22, the number was Rs 1.75 trillion, the data showed.