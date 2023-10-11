Home / Finance / News / Non-residents, foreign cos without PAN can open bank a/cs in IFSC-Gift City

Non-residents, foreign cos without PAN can open bank a/cs in IFSC-Gift City

Non-resident or foreign company opening a bank account at the International Financial Services Centres will have to file a declaration in Form 60 and should not have any tax liabilities in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Non-residents and foreign companies opening bank accounts in IFSC Gift City will not have to furnish PAN and instead file a declaration.

The non-resident or the foreign company opening a bank account at the International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) will have to file a declaration in Form 60 and should not have any tax liabilities in India.

The Finance Ministry has amended Income Tax Rules exempting non-residents opening a bank account from the requirement of submitting PAN.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT)-IFSC is being promoted as a tax-neutral enclave for the financial sector.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner - Financial Services Sunil Gidwani said this relaxation will make it easy for foreign companies, NRIs and other non-residents to open a bank account with an IFSC bank.

"It will boost the liability/deposits side as well as the retail business segment of a bank in IFSC," Gidwani said.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

Missed PAN-Aadhaar deadline? All the transactions that you can't do now

Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here is what to do if PAN is inoperative

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

Bank of Baroda to raise Rs 10,000 cr to fund infra, housing projects

Calcutta HC quashes penalty order on e-way bill that expired in 9 hours

RBI orders Bank of Baroda to suspend onboarding customers to its mobile app

Rs 2,000 notes: List of 19 RBI regional banks to exchange currency

Axis Bank, Fibe partner to launch India's first numberless credit card

Topics :Stock MarketGIFT CityPan cardbank accounts

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story