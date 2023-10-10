Rs 2,000 notes: List of 19 RBI regional banks to exchange currency

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week that Rs 3.43 trillion of Rs 2,000 banknotes have been returned to the system so far. The public can deposit these notes at 19 RBI offices starting from October 8.

Addressing the customary post-policy press conference following the monetary policy announcement, Das revealed that 87 per cent of the returned notes have been deposited into bank accounts, while the remaining have been exchanged over the counter. Currently, over Rs 12,000 crore of these notes remain in circulation.

On May 19, the RBI had announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note, which was introduced in 2016 for quick remonetisation, following an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove over 88 per cent of currency in circulation by banning the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Initially, the RBI had given the public time until September 30 to deposit or exchange these notes but extended the deadline by a week to October 7.

Das clarified that these notes would continue to be legal tender.

"...thereafter (from October 8), they can be deposited or exchanged at the Reserve Bank's issue offices, which are located in almost every state capital where we have a presence. So, there are 19 of them," Das informed reporters.

Where can you deposit Rs 2,000 notes now?

The notes can be deposited at 19 regional offices of the RBI. Here is the complete list: