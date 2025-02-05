NPCI chief advocates for stronger legal systems to deter cyber frauds

A strong legal framework is needed to serve as a deterrent to financial cyber fraud, along with adequate customer awareness to prevent people from engaging in financial crime, said Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

He added that economic incentivisation is required to expand the base of customers using India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI). At present, over 450 million users utilise digital payment methods such as UPI for retail transactions.

“The legal system must also evolve to ensure that these activities are penalised at the appropriate level. We see that 95 per cent of fraud cases are consumer-initiated frauds, investment-related frauds. It is important to make citizens aware of these at a large scale,” Asbe said.

He was speaking at the Bharat Fintech Summit in Mumbai.

His comments come at a time when digital payment fraud has continued to drain wallets of users.

Indians have lost Rs 485 crore to UPI-related fraud across 632,000 reported incidents during the ongoing financial year (FY25) until September, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Since 2022-23, UPI-related frauds have accounted for a cumulative loss of Rs 2,145 crore across 2.7 million reported incidents. In 2023-24 (FY24) alone, 1.34 million fraud cases were reported, amounting to losses of Rs 1,087 crore.

The rise in UPI-related fraud coincides with the growth in the number of users and the total transactions processed on the real-time payments system. In 2024 alone, the NPCI recorded over 172 billion transactions on the real-time payments system.

“We have the potential to process 100-150 billion transactions (every month). How do we grow now? If you want to bring in the 300-400 million people who are not really digitally savvy onto the digital platform, there has to be some incentivisation,” Asbe said.

His comments come at a time when there is an absence of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI payments. MDR refers to a fee that merchants pay to payment processing companies for processing a transaction. At present, debit transactions made on UPI continue to remain free, and banks along with fintechs bear the costs of processing these payments.

The Union Budget 2025 was also muted on digital payment subsidies that trickle down to banks and financial technology (fintech) firms. The government slashed the financial year 2026 (FY26) outlay for promoting peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions and RuPay debit card payments.

The Centre allocated just Rs 437 crore in the budget for the promotion of these types of transactions. This was a 78 per cent cut from the final outlay of Rs 2,000 crore allocated for FY25.

Asbe elucidated that investments in technology and consumer education awareness are a continuous process.

“I think the use of tech can actually identify early trends in terms of future potential risks. How do you continuously remain vigilant and make additional investments that are required to ensure that trust in the payment system is protected?” he added.