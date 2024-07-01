RBI, Asean countries to create platform for retail cross-border payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has joined hands with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and central banks of four Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries to collaborate on Project Nexus — a multilateral international initiative to enable retail cross-border payments.

The platform, which is expected to go live by 2026, will interlink domestic fast payment systems (FPS) of countries namely Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and India. The central banks of these countries are the founding members and first movers of the platform.

“An agreement to this effect was signed by the BIS and the central banks of the founding countries — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Bank of Thailand (BOT), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Reserve Bank of India — on June 30, 2024, in Basel, Switzerland,” the RBI said in a release.