Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / RBI appoints Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as new ED with effect from June 3

RBI appoints Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as new ED with effect from June 3

Prior to being promoted as executive director, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
He has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as executive director with effect from Wednesday.

Chowdhury will look after three departments, including DICGC.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prior to being promoted as executive director, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision.

As executive director, he will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), foreign exchange department, and international department, the RBI said in a statement.
 

Chowdhury is a chartered accountant and holds a master's degree in economics. He is also a certified associate of IIBF.

He has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities.

Chowdhury has worked in the area of corporate strategy, budgeting, accounting and issue department. He has also served as member of several committees and working groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Credit card users can still use third-party apps for repayment: Know more

RBI, Asean countries to create platform for retail cross-border payments

Premium

Window opens to give urban cooperative banks an uplift

Economy poised for potentially stable high growth phase: RBI's MPC member

Mospi sets up 26-member committee to decide new base year for GDP

Topics :RBIfinance sector

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story