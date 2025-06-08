Home / Finance / News / PNB, BoB, UCO cut lending rates after RBI slashes repo rate by 50 bps

PNB, BoB, UCO cut lending rates after RBI slashes repo rate by 50 bps

After the RBI's surprise 50 bps repo rate cut, major state-run banks including PNB, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank have reduced lending rates to boost transmission

Banks, bank
The RBI also changed its monetary policy stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”, signalling limited room for further rate cuts in the current cycle | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Bank of India and private sector Karur Vysya Bank have reduced their lending rates following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 50 basis point repo rate cut announced last week.
 
The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised markets by lowering the repo rate to 5.5 per cent, ahead of expectations for a more modest 25 bps reduction.
 

PNB, BoB, Bank of India cut repo-linked rates 

Punjab National Bank revised its repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) from 8.85 per cent to 8.35 per cent, effective 9 June. However, the bank kept its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) unchanged.
 
Bank of Baroda lowered its RLLR by 50 bps to 8.15 per cent with effect from 7 June. Bank of India also cut its Repo-Based Lending Rate (RBLR) by 50 bps to 8.35 per cent from 6 June.
 

UCO Bank trims both MCLR and repo-linked rates 

UCO Bank has implemented a 10 bps cut across MCLR tenures, effective 10 June.
 
Overnight MCLR: reduced from 8.25% to 8.15%
 
1-month MCLR: lowered from 8.45% to 8.35%
 
3-month MCLR: cut from 8.60% to 8.50%
 
6-month MCLR: reduced to 8.80%
 
1-year MCLR: now at 9%
 
UCO’s repo-linked lending rate, UCO Float, has also been reduced by 50 bps to 8.30 per cent, effective 9 June.
 

Karur Vysya Bank also joins in rate cut 

Private lender Karur Vysya Bank announced a 20 bps reduction in its 1-year MCLR to 9.80 per cent and a 10 bps cut for 6-month MCLR. The rates for other tenures remain unchanged. These changes came into effect on 7 June.
 

RBI frontloads easing; CRR also cut 

The RBI’s latest monetary policy decision was aimed at accelerating the transmission of policy rates to both lending and deposit rates. In addition to the 50 bps repo cut, the central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps in a staggered manner, bringing it down to 3 per cent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities—a level not seen during normal economic conditions.
 
The RBI also changed its monetary policy stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”, signalling limited room for further rate cuts in the current cycle.
 
With this, the RBI has lowered policy rates by a total of 100 basis points in 2025—25 bps in February, 25 bps in April, and 50 bps in June.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI's T Rabi Sankar joins 16th Finance Commission as part-time member

GST returns to become time-barred after 3 years starting July tax period

Monetary policy: RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps, reverses stance to 'neutral'

Bond market sees highest volatility in 3 years on RBI policy surprises

Lower net FDI due to repatriation signals mature market, says RBI governor

Topics :RBI MPC MeetingRBI repo ratePunjab National BankBank of Baroda

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story