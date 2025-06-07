Home / Finance / News / GST returns to become time-barred after 3 years starting July tax period

GST returns to become time-barred after 3 years starting July tax period

GST outward supply returns, besides returns related to payment of the liability, annual returns and tax collected at source will become time-barred

Goods and Services Tax, GST
Earlier in October, the GST Network (GSTN) alerted taxpayers that the said provision of tax barring would be implemented in early 2025
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
GST Network on Saturday said beginning the July tax period, GST taxpayers will not be able to file monthly and annual GST returns after three years of the original filing due date.

The July 2025 tax period means taxpayers will file monthly returns in August this year.

In an advisory, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) said taxpayers will not be able to file GSTR-1, GSTR 3B, GSTR-4, GSTR-5, GSTR-5A, GSTR-6, GSTR 7, GSTR 8 and GSTR 9 on expiry of three years from the filing due date. The amendments to Goods and Services Tax (GST) law with regard to time barring were effected through the Finance Act, 2023.

Thus, GST outward supply returns, besides returns related to payment of the liability, annual returns and tax collected at source will become time-barred.

"The returns will be barred for filing after expiry of three years. The said restriction will be implemented on the GST portal from the July 2025 Tax period," the GSTN advisory said.

It advised taxpayers to reconcile their records and file their GST returns as soon as possible if not filed till now.

Earlier in October, the GST Network (GSTN) alerted taxpayers that the said provision of tax barring would be implemented in early 2025.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said that while this step enhances system discipline and curtails prolonged non-compliance, it may severely impact taxpayers who, due to litigation, system issues, or genuine oversight, have pending filings.

"The absence of a redressal mechanism for exceptional cases could lead to permanent denial of Input Tax Credit and financial setbacks," Mohan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGSTGST filingGST returnsGST return filing

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

