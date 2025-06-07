Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 01:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Monetary policy: Innovative, out of box, and 'Lucas unanticipated surprise'

Monetary policy: Innovative, out of box, and 'Lucas unanticipated surprise'

After pandemic, this is the first time RBI has reduced policy repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
premium

The financial stability considerations and risk have receded in FY26 with banks posting good profits in FY25

Soumya Kanti Ghosh
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 1:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Today’s monetary policy committee (MPC) statement may be unexpected for the wider market in terms of the quantum of rate cuts but was in line with our assessment of ground reality and the needs of the economy. A robust gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the March quarter and broadbased falling inflation prepared the ground for the jumbo rate cut.
 
After the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent. This frontloaded larger cut will reinvigorate a credit cycle. The
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : monetary policy committee GDP growth RBI Policy NBFCs RBI RBI repo rate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon