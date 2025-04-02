Govt appoints Poonam Gupta as new RBI Deputy Governor ahead of MPC

The position of RBI Deputy Governor became vacant after MD Patra stepped down in January.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Poonam Gupta’s appointment as RBI Deputy Governor for a three-year term, effective from her date of joining, nwws agency PTI reported.

Poonam Gupta is currently the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), India’s largest economic policy think tank. She is also a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and serves as the Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

Before joining NCAER in 2021, she spent nearly two decades in senior roles at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, DC. She has also taught at the Delhi School of Economics, the University of Maryland (USA), and served as visiting faculty at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Delhi. Gupta has held positions as the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and as a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

She holds a Master’s degree and a PhD in Economics from the University of Maryland, USA, along with a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. In 1998, she was awarded the EXIM Bank prize for PhD research in international economics.

