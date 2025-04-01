UPI value hits record Rs 24.77 trillion in March, marks new high in FY25

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions reached record highs in both value and volume in March 2025, clocking Rs 24.77 trillion and 19.78 billion transactions, respectively. This marked a rise of 13 per cent in value and 14 per cent in volume over February, driven by a surge in year-end transactions, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

This is the first time UPI value has crossed Rs 24 trillion and transactions have surpassed 19 billion since the system became operational in April 2016.

For the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), UPI transactions rose 30 per cent in value to Rs 260.56 trillion, up from Rs 199.96 trillion in FY24. Volume increased 42 per cent to 131.14 billion transactions compared with 92.48 billion in the previous year.

The March spike follows a decline in February, when transaction volume fell 5 per cent month-on-month to 16.11 billion from 16.99 billion in January, and value dropped 6.5 per cent to Rs 21.48 trillion from Rs 23.48 trillion in January. On a year-on-year basis, the March 2025 numbers represent a 36 per cent rise in volume and a 25 per cent increase in value over March 2024. Daily transactions rose to 590 million from 575 million in February.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions also increased in March, with volume up 14 per cent to 462 million from 405 million in February. In value terms, IMPS rose 19 per cent to Rs 6.68 trillion from Rs 5.63 trillion in February. In January, volume stood at 444 million and value at Rs 6.06 trillion.

Daily IMPS transactions in March reached 14.89 million, up from 14.46 million in February. This translated to a value of Rs 21,542 crore in March compared with Rs 20,110 crore in February. Compared with March 2024, however, IMPS volume was down 20 per cent, while value rose 5 per cent.

FASTag transactions dipped 1.3 per cent to 379 million in March, compared with 384 million in February. Value, however, increased 3 per cent to Rs 6,800 crore, up from Rs 6,601 crore in February. In January, there were 380 million transactions valued at Rs 6,614 crore.

Compared with March 2024, FASTag transactions rose 12 per cent in volume and 14 per cent in value. However, daily transactions declined to 12.23 million in March from 13.71 million in February. Daily transaction value also dropped to Rs 219 crore from Rs 236 crore.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions rose 20 per cent in March to 113 million from 94 million in February. In value terms, transactions increased 25 per cent to Rs 30,539 crore from Rs 24,410 crore in February. In January, AePS volume was also 94 million, with a value of Rs 24,026 crore.

Daily AePS transactions rose to 3.65 million in March from 3.37 million in February and 3.03 million in January. Compared with March 2024, AePS transactions were up 5 per cent in volume and 9 per cent in value.