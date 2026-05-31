Preference for proven credit rating hits first-time borrowers harder

However, he flagged segments that warrant continued attention, including micro-loan against property and affordable housing, where delinquency levels remain elevated relative to the broader market. Commercial vehicle financing is another area of concern. "The segment has not deteriorated materially, but unlike other retail products, it has not benefitted from the same level of improvement,” he said. Commercial vehicles remain vulnerable to external shocks because fuel prices, logistics costs, supply chain disruptions, and global uncertainties directly affect the economics of transportation businesses, he explained.
Jain also welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s move toward weekly credit reporting, from fortnightly reporting, describing it as one of the most progressive changes in the country’s credit infrastructure.