Preference for proven credit rating hits first-time borrowers harder

Having said that, Jain emphasised that the repayment culture in India has improved dramatically over the past decade, especially in the last five post-Covid years. “Retail and MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprise) delinquency levels are at decade lows," he said, adding that in a global environment filled with uncertainty, maintaining retail and MSME delinquency below 2 per cent is a remarkable achievement.

He attributed part of the improvement to what he called “self-induced financial discipline” among borrowers. “One of the most important shifts in the last five years, especially post-Covid, is the rise of self-induced financial discipline,” Jain said. “Today, when borrowers pull their CIBIL reports, many of them take corrective action immediately,” he said, adding that one-third of the time a borrower checks a credit report, there is an actual payment made within the next 90 days.