NPCI chief Dilip Asbe bats for regulatory framework for fintech AI systems

For FiMI, Asbe said that the small language model was built in-house and records a traction of 1 million users every month. This, he said, could reach 1 million users on a daily basis in the next few months, indicating rapid adoption by UPI users.

“We see about 8 lakh to 9 lakh mandates being cancelled and that is all without any publicity. We have picked up the first use case of UPI Help and that is the first one to drive in the market. But I am very sure that between NPCI, banks and the ecosystem, we will start seeing multiple such use cases that are sharp, specific, tool-driven use cases for FiMI,” he said.