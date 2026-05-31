Fault lines are deepening in ATM business as operational issues mount

And if you thought fuel was the variable that has brought matters to a head, think again. Fuel costs will ease when the West Asia conflict settles (whatever the horizon may be for this to happen). But as Anush Raghavan, chief business officer of CMS Info Systems (the biggest cash logistics firm in the country) put it, “Wages don’t. New Labour Codes plus the minimum wage hikes across several states have pushed up the cost of a large logistics network for good.” Minimum wage revisions in several states are adding to the sector’s costs. For instance, Haryana has upped minimum wages for unskilled workers by approximately 35 per cent to ₹15,220 per month and Uttar Pradesh by around 21 per cent to ₹13,690. This aspect was boiling under the surface and has come into the open now.