Category II is the largest in terms of total commitments and funds invested. Total commitments in the category as of September 2026 stood at ₹13.9 trillion with total investments at ₹4.47 trillion.

“There are certain characteristics peculiar to a credit fund. As it involves debt instruments, there can be a planned cash flow whereas equity funds hold investments where there is no planned cash flow. Because of more predictability on cash flow, there is wider possibility of structures in this segment,” said an industry player.

“In several jurisdictions, credit funds are allowed to take leverage and they are also allowed to do tranching — giving priority to certain investors over others with differentiated rights. Further, the segment also provides an opportunity to develop a secondary market for the units of these funds as there is proper valuation and net asset value (NAV). In India, leverage and tranching are not allowed as these funds fall under Category II,” said another player.