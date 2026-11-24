Payments technology company Cashfree on Tuesday launched Cashfree Wallet, which allows users to authorise personal artificial intelligence (AI) agents to make payments on their behalf within preset budgets and spending rules.

More than 100 personal agents and bot builders have integrated the wallet as part of the initial launch, the company said. Traffic from AI agents on Cashfree's checkout has increased 16-fold since the start of the current financial year.

The launch comes as payment companies increasingly prepare for agentic commerce, in which AI systems move beyond product discovery and recommendations to completing transactions for users.

Users can link the wallet to an AI agent they already use by verifying their mobile number through a one-time password.

They can then add money through UPI, card or net banking and set a budget and rules governing how their agents can spend. The agent makes payments from the wallet balance and does not get access to the user's underlying card, UPI or bank account details, the company said. Cashfree has a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). For now, authorised AI agents can use the wallet only for bill payments. Payments for travel, food, groceries and e-commerce are being tested, said Reeju Datta, co-founder of Cashfree. “India is quickly becoming one of the largest markets for AI agents, both for the people who use them and the people who build them. However, there has been no secure seamless way for users to authorise their AI agents to pay on their behalf, while keeping the control with the user,” Datta said.

“Cashfree Wallet is solving this problem by giving users a secure wallet that they control, which they can connect to their agents to make payments,” he added. The wallet allows users to restrict an agent's spending to the amount available in the account and the budgets and permissions set by the customer. Developers building AI agents can connect to Cashfree through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Once connected, agents can facilitate payments to sellers on Cashfree's network without developers having to integrate separately with each merchant. The wallet follows Cashfree's launch earlier this month of Checkout for Agents, which uses WebMCP to make its checkout pages readable and actionable by AI agents while customers retain approval over the final payment.