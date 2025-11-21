PSU NBFCs plan to raise up to ₹24,000 crore through bonds next week

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India ’s monetary policy review in the first week of December, major public sector NBFCs — Nabard, Sidbi, PFC and IRFC — plan to raise up to Rs 24,000 crore combined next week through bond issuances.

A majority of the issuances amounting to Rs 19,000 crore are scheduled for Tuesday.

Market participants said yields may have bottomed out and may harden if the six-member monetary policy committee of the RBI decides to maintain the policy repo rate unchanged in the December meeting.

Nabard plans to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through bonds maturing on February 23, 2029. Sidbi plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via bonds maturing on January 10, 2029. PFC plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through a three-year, four-month bond maturing on April 13, 2029, and another 10-year bond issuance maturing on November 27, 2035.

IRFC plans a 10-year zero-coupon bond issue of Rs 1,000 crore on Thursday, with a greenshoe option of Rs 4,000 crore, maturing on December 1, 2035. “The pre-policy week is turning active, with major issuers rushing to lock in funds ahead of the December monetary policy review and in anticipation of strong PF flows in December and January. Nearly Rs 19,000 crore of supply from PFC, Sidbi and Nabard is scheduled for a single day, and a couple of large banks are expected to join the queue next week,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.

After a surge in corporate bond issuances in the first quarter, activity slowed in the corporate bond market as borrowing costs climbed. However, the market expects a rebound soon, with yields expected to have bottomed out, said dealers. “PSU NBFCs regularly tap the market, but they were absent from the market for some time because yields were high. But now there is no expectation of softening of yields, hence they are back in the market,” said a market participant. Indian corporates raised a record Rs 4.07 trillion through debt in the first four months of the current financial year.

Banks have been largely absent from the domestic debt capital market since the start of the financial year, dampening overall corporate bond market activity so far. Meanwhile, following State Bank of India’s Rs 7,500 crore fundraise through Tier-II bonds at record levels, several state-owned banks are now planning to tap the domestic debt capital market to raise funds via Tier-II issuances. This marks a shift from earlier in the year, when such activity was largely absent, with only SBI and ICICI Bank accessing the market. Although some banks, such as Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra, have received board approvals for infra bonds, no issuances have been announced so far. Banks tapped the domestic debt capital market aggressively last year (FY25) through infrastructure bonds as deposit growth lagged loan growth.