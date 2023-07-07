Home / Finance / News / Punjab National Bank infuses Rs 72.83 crore in its Bhutan subsidiary

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Friday said it has infused Rs 72.82 crore in its Bhutan subsidiary Druk PNB Bank Ltd via a rights issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Following the rights issue, PNB retains 51 per cent in the subsidiary as of now.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
The investment in Rights Issue has been made on July 7, 2023 through participation in the issue of Druk PNB Bank Ltd (DPNBL), PNB said in a regulatory filing.

DPNBL was incorporated on December 31, 2008, with FDI participation, it said.

The rights issue of DPNBL of Bhutan was at a premium of Rs 7 (face value of Rs 10) -- Rs 17 per share, the filing said.

Topics :BhutanPunjab National Bankfinance

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

