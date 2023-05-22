Home / Finance / News / RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

Banks will have to submit the data 'as and when called for', says central bank in notification

BS Reporter Mumbai
RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to maintain daily data when they begin exchanging Rs 2,000 notes from Tuesday, May 23.
Banks have been asked to “"provide appropriate infrastructure" at their branches such as shaded waiting spaces and drinking water considering summers, according to a RBI notification on Monday. Banks will have to submit the data "as and when called for".

The RBI on Friday announced that the Rs 2000 note will be withdrawn but it will continue to be legal tender. People can return them by September 30, 2023.
The printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19, the RBI said while announcing the withdrawal. The share of Rs 2000 note was 37.3 per cent in terms of value in FY18 and fell to 10.8 per cent by the end of FY23.

The Rs 2000 note was introduced in November 2016 after Rs 500 note and Rs 1000 notes were demonetised. The Rs 2000 note was issued primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner.

Also Read

SC upholds demonetisation, says test of proportionality satisfied

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind smaller counterparts

State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

What to do if a bank refuses to exchange or accept your Rs 2,000 note?

Public sector banks' total profit crosses Rs 1 trn-mark in 2022-23

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRs 2000 notesDenominationDemonetisation

First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story