Home / Finance / News / State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

No form or identity proof needed to exchange Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI

BS Web Team New Delhi
State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) has now informed all its branches that no form or identity proof will be needed to exchange Rs 2,000 notes. The lender has also set a cap of Rs 20,000 for a one-time exchange.
The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday declared to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation with immediate effect. However, the central bank gave people time till September 30 to exchange or deposit these currency notes.

In a press release on May 20, the lender said, "The facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 notes to all members of the public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip."
Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender.

According to reports, the central bank has not specified any limit but it will be subject to compliance with extant Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other applicable statutory requirements.
Although the facility for exchange is available since May 23, many customers were seen visiting their branches with the Rs 2,000 notes on Saturday.

Bank officials returned such customers after advising them about the start date for the exchange.
Some of the customers used cash deposit machines on Saturday to deposit Rs 2,000 notes in their accounts.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

What to do if a bank refuses to exchange or accept your Rs 2,000 note?

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here

What to do if a bank refuses to exchange or accept your Rs 2,000 note?

Public sector banks' total profit crosses Rs 1 trn-mark in 2022-23

Here's what RBI's decision to scrap the Rs 2,000 note mean for the economy

Here's why RBI has withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes and what you should do next

Top Headlines: Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn, firms on wait-&-watch mode & more

Topics :sbiRBIRs 2000 notescurrency notesBS Web Reports

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story