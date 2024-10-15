India's outward FDI dips to $3.7 billion in September 2024: RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments declined by about $900 million to $3.72 billion in September 2024, compared to $4.63 billion in September 2023. Sequentially, however, they rose marginally from $3.35 billion in August 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

RBI data showed that during the July-September 2024 period, outbound FDI was $5.92 billion, with equity investment at $3.89 billion and loans component at $2.03 billion. The country-wise outflows analysis revealed that Singapore was the top destination with an outflow of $2.39 billion, followed by $641.88 million to the Netherlands and $638.83 million to Switzerland.