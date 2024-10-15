Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's outward FDI dips to $3.7 billion in September 2024: RBI data

India's outward FDI dips to $3.7 billion in September 2024: RBI data

Singapore emerges as top destination for Indian FDI in Q2

FDI
FDI(Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 8:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments declined by about $900 million to $3.72 billion in September 2024, compared to $4.63 billion in September 2023. Sequentially, however, they rose marginally from $3.35 billion in August 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


RBI data showed that during the July-September 2024 period, outbound FDI was $5.92 billion, with equity investment at $3.89 billion and loans component at $2.03 billion. The country-wise outflows analysis revealed that Singapore was the top destination with an outflow of $2.39 billion, followed by $641.88 million to the Netherlands and $638.83 million to Switzerland.

Returning to the trend in September 2024, equity commitments rose to $814.58 million in September 2024 from $704.35 million a year ago. However, they were sequentially down from $1.18 billion recorded in August 2024.

Debt commitments more than doubled to $1.15 billion in September 2024 from $507.07 million in September 2023. It was also higher than $692.78 million in August 2024. Guarantees for overseas units halved to $1.75 billion in September 2024 from $3.42 billion a year ago. They rose from $1.47 billion in August 2024, RBI data showed.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Inflation likely to align with 4% target on durable basis by FY26: RBI DG

Tata Capital, Tata Motors Finance merger receives RBI's approval

RBI imposes Rs 28.30 lakh penalty on SG Finserve for non-compliance

RBI pitches for reducing cost, time of cross-border overseas remittances

Intervention of Centre, RBI needed to curb cyber financial fraud: Kerala CM

Topics :RBIFDI in IndiaIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story