Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RBI's central board passes condolence resolution in memory of Ratan Tata

RBI's central board passes condolence resolution in memory of Ratan Tata

The central bank further said the Board reviewed the current economic and financial situation, including challenges posed by evolving geopolitical conflicts

A 2009 picture of Ratan Tata after addressing a news conference to announce the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India | Photo: Reuters
A 2009 picture of Ratan Tata after addressing a news conference to announce the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank's Central Board of Directors on Wednesday passed a condolence resolution in memory of industrialist Ratan Tata.

Ratan Naval Tata died at a Mumbai hospital on October 9 at the age of 86 years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Board passed a condolence resolution in memory of Shri Ratan N Tata, a former Director of the Central Board," the RBI said in a statement after the 611th meeting of its Central Board of Directors in Bhubaneswar.

The central bank further said the Board reviewed the current economic and financial situation, including challenges posed by evolving geopolitical conflicts.

It also discussed the functioning of various sub-committees of the Central Board, the Ombudsman Scheme and the activities of select central office departments.

The Central Board members also took the Integrity pledge in observance of the ensuing Vigilance Awareness Week 2024.

More From This Section

MUDA chairman Marigowda resigns amid row over allotment irregularities

LIVE news: Bajaj Auto's Q2 net profit up 9.2% at Rs 2,005 cr on higher domestic sales

Govt to withdraw NSG commandos from VVIP protection; all you need to know

No bomb found aboard Air India Express plane, says Singapore police

Akasa Air's Bengaluru flight diverted due to bomb threat, 12th in 3 days

The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Deputy governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J and other directors of the Board Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, the Department of Economic Affairs and Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, the Department of Financial Services, also participated in the meeting.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's letter to former PM goes viral

Noel Tata's new role may end feud with Shapoorji Pallonji Group; here's how

'Where will dogs go?' What Ratan Tata asked Chandra on Bombay House refit

Honouring Ratan Tata: Maha govt to rename skill university after Ratan Tata

In a special post, Tata Sons chairman Chandra shares Ratan Tata's untold stories

Topics :Ratan TataRBI

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story