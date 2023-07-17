RBI buys $7.37 billion in spot foreign exchange market in May: Bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $7.37 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May, showed data released on Monday as part of the central bank\u0026#39;s monthly bulletin.The RBI did not sell any dollars in the reported month, the data showed. In April, the central bank had bought a net of $7.70 billion in the spot market.The Indian rupee depreciated by over 1% against the dollar in May. The unit traded in a range of 81.65 to 82.85.The RBI\u0026#39;s net outstanding forward purchase stood at $19.27 billion as of end-May, compared with a net purchase of $19.93 billion in April, data showed.The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. The currency was at 82.04 to the dollar on Monday.