Home / Finance / News / RBI's digital payments index increases to 493.22 as of March 2025

RBI's digital payments index increases to 493.22 as of March 2025

Index up from 465.33 in September 2024, reflecting rapid digital adoption and stronger payment infrastructure and performance across India

digital payment
The banking regulator publishes the index twice a year, with DPI recorded at the end of March and September for each year.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Digital Payments Index (DPI) rose to 493.22 as of March 2025, up from 465.33 in September 2024, reflecting the rapid adoption of digital payments in the country.
 
In March last year, the RBI-DPI score stood at 445.50.
 
The banking regulator publishes the index twice a year, with DPI recorded at the end of March and September for each year. The index indicates the extent of digitisation of payments in the country.
 
“The increase in the RBI-DPI index was driven by significant growth in parameters viz. payment infrastructure – supply-side factors and payment performance across the country over the period,” the RBI said in a statement. 
 
The RBI-DPI has been constituted with March 2018 as the base period, which was assigned a score of 100. The index has been published on a semi-annual basis since 2021.
 
The DPI comprises five broad parameters that measure the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over time. These parameters include:
 
·         Payment enablers with a weightage of 25 per cent
 
·         Payment infrastructure – demand-side factors at 10 per cent
 
·         Payment infrastructure – supply-side factors at 10 per cent
 
·         Payment performance with the highest weightage at 45 per cent
 
·         Consumer centricity at 5 per cent
 
Each of the parameters includes sub-parameters, which in turn consist of various measurable indicators.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raising FDI in insurance aims to unlock sector's full potential: FM

Over 31,500 govt employees opt for UPS till July 20, says FM Sitharaman

Premium

NPAs in agriculture sector stay high amid loan-saturation concerns

Premium

Digital debt collection makes strides as lenders use tech to cut visits

Citi launches Strata Elite Card to compete with AmEx, JPMorgan Chase

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIDigital Paymentspayment systems

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story