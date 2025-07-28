RBI's digital payments index increases to 493.22 as of March 2025

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Digital Payments Index (DPI) rose to 493.22 as of March 2025, up from 465.33 in September 2024, reflecting the rapid adoption of digital payments in the country.

In March last year, the RBI-DPI score stood at 445.50.

The banking regulator publishes the index twice a year, with DPI recorded at the end of March and September for each year. The index indicates the extent of digitisation of payments in the country.

"The increase in the RBI-DPI index was driven by significant growth in parameters viz. payment infrastructure – supply-side factors and payment performance across the country over the period," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI-DPI has been constituted with March 2018 as the base period, which was assigned a score of 100. The index has been published on a semi-annual basis since 2021. The DPI comprises five broad parameters that measure the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over time. These parameters include: · Payment enablers with a weightage of 25 per cent · Payment infrastructure – demand-side factors at 10 per cent · Payment infrastructure – supply-side factors at 10 per cent · Payment performance with the highest weightage at 45 per cent