Home / Finance / News / RBI governor asks banks to remain extra careful, focus on governance

RBI governor asks banks to remain extra careful, focus on governance

The governor held meetings with the MD and CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector banks

Press Trust of India
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday asked banks to be extra careful and vigilant in view of the adverse global developments while strengthening corporate governance.
 
The governor held meetings with the MD and CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector banks here.
 
Das in his introductory remarks, while noting the good performance of the Indian banking system despite various adverse global developments, stressed that it is in times like these, banks need to be extra careful and vigilant, the RBI said in a statement.
 
"The Governor also emphasised the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance in the banks and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions," it added.
 
The issues relating to strengthening of credit underwriting standards, monitoring of large exposures, implementation of External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) Guidelines, bolstering IT security and IT governance, improving recovery from written-off accounts, and timely and accurate sharing of information with credit information companies were also discussed.
 
The meetings were also attended by Deputy Governors, M Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, along with a few senior officials of the RBI.

Also Read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

RBI MPC LIVE updates: Roughly 50% of Rs 2000 notes have come back, says Das

Travel credit card launched by IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara, & Mastercard

Rupee appreciates 21 paise to 82.38 against US dollar in early trade

'Expedite loan sanction, disbursement for projects under Rs 10,000-cr UIDF'

SBI to sell 2% equity stake in IPO-bound NSDL through offer for sale

Securitisation volumes surge 60% to Rs 55,000 cr in Q1: Crisil Report

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaShaktikanta Daspublic sector banks

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story