SBI to sell 2% equity stake in IPO-bound NSDL through offer for sale

Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said it proposes to sell 2 per cent stake by offloading 40 lakh shares in depository organisation NSDL.

The bank intends to participate in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL), SBI said in a regulatory filing.

SBI holds 5 per cent stake in the NSDL while it intends to divest 2 per cent in the Offer For Sale (OFS) subject to the terms of the proposed IPO, it said.

NSDL is a depository set-up to carry on, regulate and manage the business of providing depository and clearing and settlement services in respect of securities and instruments of all kinds.

It has three operating segments -- depository, database management services, and banking services.

IPO

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

