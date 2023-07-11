Home / Finance / News / Rupee appreciates 21 paise to 82.38 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 21 paise to 82.38 against US dollar in early trade

However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit, forex traders said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.42, then touched a high of 82.38 against the American currency, registering a rise of 21 paise over its last close | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee gained 21 paise to 82.38 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday supported by a bullish trend in domestic markets and steady foreign fund inflows.

However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.42, then touched a high of 82.38 against the American currency, registering a rise of 21 paise over its last close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 82.59 against the dollar.

Softness in the US dollar and sustained FII inflows supported the rupee, forex traders said adding that the strength in crude oil prices remains a concern for the rupee, as a sharp surge in prices could limit its gains.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15 per cent to 101.81.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.54 per cent to USD 78.11 per barrel.

"Markets now brace for a slew of inflation data later in the week, CPI from India and US on July 12, which could give clues to the US FED's rate hiking path," said Anil Kumar Bhansali Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 342.26 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 65,686.43. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 96 points or 0.5 per cent to 19,451.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 588.48 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Dollar dips ahead of key US inflation data, possible Fed rate hikes

Rupee appreciates by 8 paise to 81.70 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates by 9 paise to 81.52 against US dollar in opening trade

Rupee appreciates 18 paise to 81.93 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.73 against US dollar in early trade

'Expedite loan sanction, disbursement for projects under Rs 10,000-cr UIDF'

SBI to sell 2% equity stake in IPO-bound NSDL through offer for sale

Securitisation volumes surge 60% to Rs 55,000 cr in Q1: Crisil Report

Banks, consumer cos to brighten earnings in India amid IT uncertainties

GST Council meeting: Onus of deducting TCS may be on ONDC sellers

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollar

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story