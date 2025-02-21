RBI imposes penalty on Citibank, Asirvad Micro Finance, JM Fin Home Loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed monetary penalties on Citibank, Asirvad Micro Finance, and JM Financial Home Loans for violating regulatory norms.

The central bank fined Citibank Rs 39 lakh for reporting breaches in ‘Large Exposures’ limits with delay and not uploading rectified data in certain segments within seven days of receiving rejection reports from Credit Information Companies (CICs).

Meanwhile, Asirvad Micro Finance failed to report the household income of certain borrowers to CICs. It also failed to provide factsheets to certain gold loan customers and did not establish a system of auto-escalation for all complaints that were partly or wholly rejected by its internal grievance redress mechanism to the internal ombudsman for a final decision. These deficiencies led to the RBI imposing a penalty of Rs 6.20 lakh on the company.