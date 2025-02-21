Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Cube Highways raises Rs 600 cr via issuance of non-convertible debentures

Cube Highways raises Rs 600 cr via issuance of non-convertible debentures

The issuance saw participation from banks, insurance companies and development financial institutions, Cube Highways Trust said in a statement

Bonds
Bonds
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cube Highways Trust on Friday said it has concluded a Rs 600 crore bond issuance arranged by Axis Bank Limited.

The issuance saw participation from banks, insurance companies and development financial institutions, Cube Highways Trust said in a statement.

"Cube InvIT's Board approved the allotment of 60,000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 600 crores, with a tenor of 19 years and 1 month on a private placement basis on February 21, 2025," it said.

Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT) is managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

According to the statement, the funds raised from the issuance of these listed, secured Non-Convertible Debentures will be used to refinance the debt of Cube InvIT's recently acquired Special Purpose Vehicle.

Commenting on the transaction, Cube InvIT Group CFO Pankaj Vasani said, "The feedback from capital markets during this raise accentuates strong investor confidence in Cube InvIT's financial prudence and growth potential."  Trilegal and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal advisors for the issuance. Catalyst Trusteeship Limited supported the issuance as the debenture trustee.

Also Read

Banks' infra bond funding to turn expensive as investors seek high returns

Tata Capital to issue green bonds, NCDs to raise Rs 15,000 crore

PSU NBFCs reissue bonds in Feb as fundraising limit reached for FY25

Bank of Baroda gets board approval to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore equity

Indian govt bond yields decline on interest rate cut expectations

Cube Highways Trust is an irrevocable Trust set up under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust.

It is backed by a diversified investor base, including I Squared Capital; a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); British Columbia Investment Management Corporation; and Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DRI busts seven counterfeit currency modules across multiple states

RBI announces mega $10 billion FX swap to infuse rupee liquidity

RBI must infuse Rs 1 trillion by March to ease bank liquidity gap: Analysts

RBI warns of excessive unsecured loans, euphoria over derivative products

Bank of India reports Rs 226.84 cr loan fraud by Gupta Power Infrastructure

Topics :Bondsbond market

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story