Cube Highways raises Rs 600 cr via issuance of non-convertible debentures

Cube Highways Trust on Friday said it has concluded a Rs 600 crore bond issuance arranged by Axis Bank Limited.

The issuance saw participation from banks, insurance companies and development financial institutions, Cube Highways Trust said in a statement.

"Cube InvIT's Board approved the allotment of 60,000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 600 crores, with a tenor of 19 years and 1 month on a private placement basis on February 21, 2025," it said.

Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT) is managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

According to the statement, the funds raised from the issuance of these listed, secured Non-Convertible Debentures will be used to refinance the debt of Cube InvIT's recently acquired Special Purpose Vehicle.

Commenting on the transaction, Cube InvIT Group CFO Pankaj Vasani said, "The feedback from capital markets during this raise accentuates strong investor confidence in Cube InvIT's financial prudence and growth potential." Trilegal and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal advisors for the issuance. Catalyst Trusteeship Limited supported the issuance as the debenture trustee.

Cube Highways Trust is an irrevocable Trust set up under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust.

It is backed by a diversified investor base, including I Squared Capital; a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); British Columbia Investment Management Corporation; and Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company.