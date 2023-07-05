RBI issues draft circular on issuance of debit, credit, prepaid cards



As things stand, card networks collaborate with banks and non-banking institutions for the issuance of debit, credit, and prepaid cards. When a card is issued to a customer, the choice of the affiliated network is determined by the card issuer. This selection is based on the previous arrangements established between the card issuer and the card networks through bilateral agreements. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a draft circular addressing the arrangements between card networks and card issuers when it comes to the issuance of debit, credit, and prepaid cards. The circular aims to enhance customer choice and ensure a competitive market for card networks.



Restriction-free arrangements After a review of this system, the RBI has acknowledged that the existing arrangements between card networks and card issuers do not facilitate enough options for customers. Therefore, the RBI has exercised its powers under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, to introduce the following measures for card issuers to adhere to:



Multiple card networks Card issuers are prohibited from entering into any agreements that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks.



Customer Choice Card issuers must issue cards across more than one card network, providing customers with a wider range of options so that they can choose a network that best suits them.