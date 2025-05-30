RBI's LRS review to align with wider economic, geopolitical conditions

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) initiative to review the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) framework is part of a routine exercise to align it with wider economic and geopolitical conditions, experts said.

In its annual report released on Thursday, the RBI said it has initiated a comprehensive framework review and is examining various aspects, including the annual remittance limit, permissible purposes, transaction modes, and currency options.

The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $25,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. This limit was gradually revised to $250,000 on 26 May 2015.

“Given the current dynamic economic environment, evolving capital flows, and the emergence of new-age transactions — such as investments in digital assets and international platforms — there is a clear need to relook at the LRS framework. Additionally, with remittances now linked to PAN, there may be a broader policy push to align LRS usage with income-tax compliance, ensuring that outward remittances reflect an individual’s financial profile and tax status. A review can also help address concerns around sensitive sectors and potential misuse,” said Moin Ladha, Partner at Khaitan & Co. ALSO READ: Govt to buyback ₹25,000 crore in bonds via RBI auction on June 5 According to recent data, India’s outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme moderated by 6.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $29.56 billion in FY25, after rising to an all-time high of $31.73 billion in FY24.

In its annual report, the RBI said it has eased procedures and expanded the scope of the LRS in FY25, with the aim of improving convenience and accessibility for resident individuals. From 3 July 2024, authorised dealers (ADs) were allowed to facilitate remittances based on online or physical submission of Form A2, subject to Section 10(5) of FEMA 1999, irrespective of transaction value. Additionally, resident individuals were permitted to send funds under LRS to International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) for any permissible current or capital account transaction, effective from 10 July 2024, the RBI said. Individuals were also allowed to use funds held in their IFSC-based foreign currency accounts to make transactions in other foreign jurisdictions. Previously, LRS remittances to IFSCs were allowed only for investment in securities. This was expanded on 22 June 2023 to include payments of education fees to foreign universities operating in IFSCs.