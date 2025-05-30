Net financial savings likely to touch Rs 22 trn in FY25: SBI report

State Bank of India in its latest economic research report said that based on the current trends, net financial savings of the household sector may touch Rs 22 trillion, or 6.5 per cent of gross national disposable income (GNDI), in the financial year 2024-25.

The net financial savings during 2023-24 stood at 5.1 per cent of GNDI, an increase from 4.9 per cent in the previous fiscal.

The report said the growing capital pool is crucial for funding government and corporate deficits and supporting macroeconomic stability.

Referring to the dynamics of RBI surplus, the report said that the central bank's efforts to contain the volatility of the rupee was a major factor in determining its quantum.

During fiscal 2024-25, the balance sheet of RBI expanded by 8.19 per cent, which is less than the nominal GDP growth of 9.9 per cent.

An amount of Rs 2.69 trillion surplus amount of RBI has been transferred to the government, which would enhance the fiscal space, the report said.

According to the report, the incidence of fraud cases had declined, but defraud amounts tripled to Rs 36,014 crore.

On the other hand, card and internet fraud volume decreased significantly from 29,802 in 2023-24 to 13,516 in 2024-25.

"In summary, India's financial system stands at the crossroads, resilient and transformative," the report said.