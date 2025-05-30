Sixty one per cent of floating rate loans linked to EBLR as of Dec 2024

Around 61 per cent of the total loans are linked to an external benchmark while loans linked to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) has reduced to 36 per cent as of December 2024, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual report revealed. The share of EBLR-linked loans in total outstanding floating rate loans of PSBs stood at 44.6 per cent, whereas it was 85.9 per cent for private sector lenders as at end-December 2024. The share of MCLR and other legacy rate loans was significantly higher in public sector banks as compared to private sector banks.