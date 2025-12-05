RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: Will Sanjay Malhotra hold repo rate or signal policy shift today?

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) December meeting today. The meeting, which began on December 3, ran for two days. Malhotra’s address will be streamed live at 10 am on the RBI’s YouTube channel, its X account, and the central bank’s official website.
The MPC comprises six members, three from the RBI and three appointed by the government, with Malhotra serving as the ex officio chairperson.
Economists expect the committee to maintain the status quo in its December policy review. A Business Standard poll showed most economists anticipate no change in the repo rate, citing strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Seven of the twelve respondents said no rate cut would be announced on Friday.
The committee kept the repo rate unchanged in its previous two meetings, after a 50-basis point cut in June. Economists said resilient growth and very low inflation made the December review a close call between another cut and a pause.
In its October meeting, the MPC unanimously retained the policy repo rate at 5.5 per cent and maintained a neutral stance, shifted from ‘accommodative’ in June. It also revised its FY26 growth forecast upward to 6.8 per cent and lowered the inflation projection to 2.6 per cent.
9:00 AM
RBI MPC meeting LIVE: What has happened since last policy meet?
Since the October MPC review, India’s economy has shown mixed signals. GDP growth exceeded expectations, rising 8.2 per cent in Q2 FY26 after 7.8 per cent in Q1. Retail inflation cooled sharply to 0.25 per cent in October, aided by record-low food prices and GST cuts. However, manufacturing activity is easing, with the PMI falling to 56.6 in November from 59.2 in October, marking the slowest improvement in nine months.
8:32 AM
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE updates: What is the Monetary Policy Committee?
The MPC is a rate-setting body formally established by the RBI in 2016 under the RBI Act, 1934. It was created to ensure greater transparency and collective decision-making in India’s monetary policy. The first MPC meeting was held in October 2016.
7:50 AM
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE updates: Who are the 6 MPC members chaired by RBI Guv Malhotra?
Other members on the committee include:
Indranil Bhattacharyya, executive director in charge of monetary policy
Poonam Gupta, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy
Saugata Bhattacharya, economist
Ram Singh, director, Delhi School of Economics
Nagesh Kumar, director & CEO, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID
7:34 AM
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE updates: Why is monetary policy meeting important?
The MPC meets every two months to set interest rates and project inflation and growth. The repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, affects consumers directly. When the repo rate rises, banks often raise loan interest rates, making EMIs for home, car, or personal loans costlier. Conversely, a lower repo rate can reduce borrowing costs but may also lead to lower returns on savings and fixed deposits.
7:16 AM
October review recap: MPC held repo rate at 5.5%, kept neutral stance
7:04 AM
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE updates: Where to watch RBI Governor's address?
Sanjay Malhotra's address will be streamed live on the RBI's YouTube channel, X account, and its official website at 10 am on Friday. You can also follow live updates of the RBI's policy announcement and other updates on Business Standard.
6:54 AM
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE updates: What to expect from Dec MPC meeting?
6:50 AM
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE updates: Guv Sanjay Malhotra to announce MPC’s Dec policy decision at 10 am
