RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: Will Sanjay Malhotra hold repo rate or signal policy shift today?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee ’s (MPC’s) December meeting today. The meeting, which began on December 3, ran for two days. Malhotra’s address will be streamed live at 10 am on the RBI’s YouTube channel, its X account, and the central bank’s official website.

The MPC comprises six members, three from the RBI and three appointed by the government, with Malhotra serving as the ex officio chairperson.

Economists expect the committee to maintain the status quo in its December policy review. A Business Standard poll showed most economists anticipate no change in the repo rate, citing strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Seven of the twelve respondents said no rate cut would be announced on Friday.

The committee kept the repo rate unchanged in its previous two meetings, after a 50-basis point cut in June. Economists said resilient growth and very low inflation made the December review a close call between another cut and a pause.

In its October meeting, the MPC unanimously retained the policy repo rate at 5.5 per cent and maintained a neutral stance, shifted from ‘accommodative’ in June. It also revised its FY26 growth forecast upward to 6.8 per cent and lowered the inflation projection to 2.6 per cent.