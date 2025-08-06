RBI MPC Meeting Live Updates: Repo rate likely to remain unchanged, scope for easing remains

RBI MPC Meet Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain the status quo on interest rates during its upcoming review on August 6. However, sentiment around the decision has turned more cautious following US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Rate cut unlikely, but not off the table

ALSO READ: RBI monetary policy: Room for more easing ahead amid geopolitical shifts After the MPC surprised markets in June with a 50 basis point repo rate cut to 5.5 per cent and a shift from an "accommodative" to a "neutral" stance, expectations of another immediate cut have faded. A Business Standard poll showed that 6 out of 10 economists anticipate no change in the August meeting, while the remaining four believe a 25 basis point cut is possible.

Growth resilient, but global uncertainty remains

India’s retail inflation fell to a six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June, driven by a drop in food prices and strong monsoon progress. At the same time, the manufacturing sector reported its fastest growth in over a year, with the HSBC–S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumping to 59.1 in July.

Despite these positives, the external environment remains unpredictable. The US tariffs and global monetary policy trends continue to cast a shadow over domestic decision-making.

When and where to watch? RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the MPC's August meeting at 10 am today. The announcement will be streamed live on the RBI’s official website, YouTube channel, and X account. A press conference is scheduled to follow at 12 noon.