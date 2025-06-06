RBI MPC meeting Live updates: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely anticipated to reduce its benchmark interest rate for the third time in a row following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, as it continues to adopt a more growth-friendly, accommodative approach. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee began its meeting on June 4, 2025. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcomes of the two-day deliberations today at 10:00 AM.

While a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate to 5.75 per cent is largely expected , investors will closely watch the RBI’s forward guidance for signals on further easing in August or beyond. The central bank will also release its inflation and growth forecasts for the current financial year, along with its assessment of possible monsoon-related risks to food prices. Additionally, measures to enhance liquidity and improve monetary transmission are likely to be key areas of focus.

According to a Reuters poll conducted from May 19 to 28, 53 out of 61 economists expect the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, while two foresee a steeper 50 bps reduction. The remaining six predict no change. So far this year, the RBI has lowered rates by a total of 50 bps, 25 bps each in February and April and shifted to an ‘accommodative’ policy stance, citing weak inflation and slowing economic growth.