RBI MPC meeting Live updates: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely anticipated to reduce its benchmark interest rate for the third time in a row following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, as it continues to adopt a more growth-friendly, accommodative approach. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee began its meeting on June 4, 2025. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcomes of the two-day deliberations today at 10:00 AM.
While a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate to 5.75 per cent is largely expected, investors will closely watch the RBI’s forward guidance for signals on further easing in August or beyond. The central bank will also release its inflation and growth forecasts for the current financial year, along with its assessment of possible monsoon-related risks to food prices. Additionally, measures to enhance liquidity and improve monetary transmission are likely to be key areas of focus.
According to a Reuters poll conducted from May 19 to 28, 53 out of 61 economists expect the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, while two foresee a steeper 50 bps reduction. The remaining six predict no change. So far this year, the RBI has lowered rates by a total of 50 bps, 25 bps each in February and April and shifted to an ‘accommodative’ policy stance, citing weak inflation and slowing economic growth.
India’s economic momentum has weakened, with GDP growth projected at 6.3 per cent for FY25. Meanwhile, CPI inflation eased to a multi-year low of 3.34 per cent in March and is expected to stay below the RBI’s 4 per cent target. These conditions provide the Monetary Policy Committee with scope for another repo rate cut. Although domestic factors remain the primary driver of RBI policy, global trends are playing a growing role. Central banks worldwide are leaning towards rate cuts amid softening growth and heightened geopolitical risks, including persistent US-China trade tensions that are dampening global demand and affecting India’s export prospects.
7:36 AM
June RBI MPC Meet LIVE updates: Why RBI MPC is likely to cut repo rate again?
India’s economic growth has slowed, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to rise by 6.3 per cent in FY25. At the same time, inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has eased to a multi-year low of 3.34 per cent in March and is likely to remain below the central bank's 4 per cent target. These factors give the MPC room to consider another reduction in the repo rate. Several global developments like ongoing US-China trade war are also becoming increasingly influential.
7:13 AM
June RBI MPC Meet LIVE updates: How much repo rate is expected today?
The economists expect the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent. So far this year, the RBI has lowered rates by a total of 50 bps, 25 bps each in February and April and shifted to an ‘accommodative’ policy stance, citing weak inflation and slowing economic growth.
7:10 AM
June RBI MPC Meet LIVE updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce the decisions at 10 AM today
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee began its meeting on June 4, 2025. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcomes of the two-day deliberations today at 10:00 AM. While a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate to 5.75 per cent is largely expected, investors will closely watch the RBI’s forward guidance for signals on further easing in August or beyond.
7:07 AM
June RBI MPC Meet LIVE Updates: RBI MPC expected to deliver third rate cut today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to lower its benchmark interest rate for a third consecutive time following its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, as the central bank continues its shift towards a more accommodative stance to support economic growth.