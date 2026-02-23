RBI not looking to revisit lending rules for proprietary traders: Guv

India's central bank is not planning to revisit recently announced rules for bank ​financing of proprietary traders and brokers, its ​governor said on Monday.

In rules released earlier this month, ‌the Reserve Bank of India raised the collateral requirements for bank guarantees to brokers and barred lending for proprietary trading by them. The changes are due to take effect from April 1.

Shares of brokerage firms fell last week on concerns the rules would impact brokers' profit margins and reduce trading volumes. Brokers have sought a review of the rules ‌in a letter sent to the market regulator.

The rules were finalised after consultation, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at a press conference following the bank's board meeting.