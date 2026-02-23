Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Finance / News / RBI not looking to revisit lending rules for proprietary traders: Guv

RBI not looking to revisit lending rules for proprietary traders: Guv

In rules released earlier this month, ‌the Reserve Bank of India raised the collateral requirements for bank guarantees to brokers and barred lending for proprietary trading by them

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 1:42 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India's central bank is not planning to revisit recently announced rules for bank ​financing of proprietary traders and brokers, its ​governor said on Monday.

In rules released earlier this month, ‌the Reserve Bank of India raised the collateral requirements for bank guarantees to brokers and barred lending for proprietary trading by them. The changes are due to take effect from April 1.

Shares of brokerage firms fell last week on concerns the rules would impact brokers' profit margins and reduce trading volumes. Brokers have sought a review of the rules ‌in a letter sent to the market regulator.

The rules were finalised after consultation, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at a press conference following the bank's board meeting.

"There is no change that we are contemplating," he said.

Inflation targeting review

Malhotra said the central bank has sent in ​its recommendations on India's inflation-targeting framework to the government ahead of an upcoming ‌review.

He did not disclose the recommendations.

India mandates the central bank target retail inflation 4 per cent, with a ​comfort ‌band of 2 per cent-6 per cent. The target is up for review by ‌the end of March.

India recently revamped its retail inflation data, lowering the share of food in the ‌basket of ​goods used to ​measure prices.

The changes, by themselves, will not impact the central bank's view on the appropriate inflation ‌target, Malhotra ​said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rural-centric feature phone solutions set to anchor digital payments push

UPI's global volumes cross 1 mn in FY26, nearly doubling from last year

SBI targets increasing its green advances portfolio to 10% by 2030

Yes Bank looks to exit FY26 with ROA of 1%, says CFO Niranjan Banodkar

UGRO to focus on reducing pricier borrowing costs in FY27, says MD

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndialendingRBI Governor

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story