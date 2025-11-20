RBI plans to conduct 7-day VRR auction Fri to infuse ₹50,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a seven-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Friday aimed to infuse ₹50,000 crore in the banking system.

The last such auction for infusing liquidity was carried out on 30 October for ₹1 trillion.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹1.71 trillion on Wednesday, according to the latest data by the RBI. The surplus may fall in the coming days due to GST-related outflows.

The RBI’s VRR operations are intended to infuse liquidity into the financial system and anchor short-term money market rates closer to the policy repo rate.