RBI skips 2037 bond at OMO auction as banks quote prices above market

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not accept any bids for the 7.18 per cent, 2037 security at the open market operation (OMO) auction as banks quoted prices higher than market levels, which the central bank was not willing to accept. However, the RBI purchased ₹50,000 crore worth of securities in line with the notified amount.

What was the overall demand at the OMO auction?

It received bids worth ₹1.42 trillion against the notified amount.

“The bids for the 2037 paper came at levels higher than the market price, and hence were not accepted. It was not an issue of demand,” said V R C Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

Why was demand seen as strong for the 2034 bond? “Demand was particularly strong for the old benchmark 7.10 per cent 2034 bond, which was accepted at around ₹101.18, roughly 10 paise above market expectations of ₹101.05–101.10 and about 12 paise higher than the previous session’s closing price,” he added. What liquidity measures did RBI announce on December 24? The RBI on December 24 announced liquidity measures, including ₹2 trillion of open market operation purchases and a three-year USD/INR buy-sell swap of $10 billion. Which other bonds did RBI accept in large quantum? The RBI also accepted a large quantum of the 7.61 per cent 2030 bond, taking in close to ₹13,700 crore, largely at prices just above market levels. Traders said the central bank appeared to be favouring liquid, well-held securities, especially former benchmarks, to ensure effective liquidity transmission.

Why did the latest OMO see offerings at a discount? Unlike the previous two OMO purchase auctions, where aggressive tendering had pushed prices of some bonds into a premium, the latest auction saw most securities being offered at a discount. Dealers attributed this to quarter-end profit booking by banks, as well as expectations that yields would remain under pressure, allowing investors to re-enter positions later. “In the last two OMOs, there was heavy tendering and some papers went at a premium. This time, banks seem to have booked profits ahead of the quarter-end,” said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank.