Mint Road: Charting a transformation path for finance and business in 2025

A booster dose for customer grievancesMint Road is forcing banks to address an issue which has long been relatively low on their priorities, or inadequate. It has announced a special two-month campaign to clear all customer grievances that have been pending with the RBI ombudsman for more than a month. The drive will run from January 1 to February 29 next year.
- Special two-month campaign launched to clear customer grievances pending with the RBI ombudsman for more than a month
- This campaign will run from Jan 1 to Feb 29 next year
- There has been a recent spike in customer grievances reaching the RBI ombudsman
- Mint Road is following through on its plans to further improve the complaint management system and ensure greater consistency in decisions and outcomes
