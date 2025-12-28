Mint Road: Charting a transformation path for finance and business in 2025

Mint Road is understandably cautious. Its draft states banks’ aggregate M&A finance exposure is not to exceed 10 per cent of their Tier-I capital; it’s to be made available only to listed companies with a “satisfactory” net worth and profit-making record of three years. And, they can finance only up to 70 per cent of the acquisition value; the rest is to be brought in by the acquirer as equity using its funds. It’s clear that only the bigger banks will get to play a meaningful role in this area. What is interesting is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued its draft on the subject in double-quick time. In August, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty had lifted the veil on a subject long spoken of in corporate corridors: “Why can’t our banks finance M&As?” And, the Indian Banks’ Association (of which Setty is the chairman) is to “make a formal request” to Mint Road to make way for it. Two months down the line, you had the draft issued for feedback from stakeholders. Things are surely changing fast.