FinMin to hold colloquium on rising pendency of debt recovery cases in DRTs

To review pending debt recovery cases before the Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) involving public sector banks, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) is organising a colloquium on December 30, 2025, according to senior government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The colloquium will see the participation of chairpersons of DRATs, presiding officers of DRTs and senior bank executives. The move comes against the backdrop of a worrying rise in unresolved cases before DRTs, and aims to deliberate on possible measures that can be adopted going forward to ensure faster recovery of public money,” an official said.

“Recoveries during the first half of FY26 (April–September) stood at Rs 3,146 crore, indicating sustained efforts by banks but also underlining persistent challenges in accelerating debt resolution,” the official said.

Official sources said that by March 31, 2025, the number of pending cases rose sharply to around 0.122 million, with the total amount involved increasing to Rs 7.67 trillion. The trend continued into the current financial year. By September 2025, pending cases further crossed 0.137 million, although the total amount involved marginally declined to Rs 7.49 trillion.

How large is the pendency, and how much money is involved?

“Discussions may also take place on issues such as robust monitoring and oversight mechanisms by banks for increasing recovery through DRTs; prioritisation of high-value cases in DRTs for optimal recovery; use of alternate dispute resolution mechanisms, including Lok Adalats, for expeditious disposal of cases; intensive training of presiding officers and other officials of DRTs; and introduction of further reforms to reduce turnaround time for various processes in DRT proceedings,” a source added.

Official sources said the meeting aims to identify bottlenecks, streamline procedures and explore measures to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of DRTs and DRATs, which play a critical role in the recovery of stressed assets in the banking system.

What measures may be discussed to speed up recoveries?

An email sent to the finance ministry for comment remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

How much have Lok Adalats contributed to settlements?

The source added that disposal of cases through Lok Adalats at regular intervals has significant potential to accelerate the resolution of cases before DRTs. In FY25, the number of settlements was 7,731, while the recovery amount stood at Rs 12,007.67 crore. In FY26 so far, up to December 15, 2025, Lok Adalats facilitated the settlement of 7,486 cases, yielding recoveries of Rs 7,141.10 crore.

What was discussed in the last DRT colloquium?