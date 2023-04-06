RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday on the repo rate.

The RBI is expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 per cent, according to several experts. The repo rate is currently at 6.5 per cent.

When and where to watch the RBI rate decision

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the nation at 10 am on April 6 and inform about the MPC's decision.

The speech can be watched on RBI's YouTube channel. It will be broadcast on PIB's YouTube channel as well.

At 12 pm, the governor and other members of the MPC will hold a press conference and answer the questions regarding the decision and the projections mentioned by the governor in the speech.

Previous decisions

The RBI has been raising the repo rate since May 2022. In the last financial year, RBI raised the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent from 4 per cent.