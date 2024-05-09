Home / Finance / News / RBI's advisory will not affect Manappuram's business, says MD & CEO

RBI's advisory will not affect Manappuram's business, says MD & CEO

The RBI recently advised NBFCs extending gold loans not to lend in cash exceeding Rs 20,000, citing the Income Tax Act

rbi reserve bank of india
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) advisory to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), asking them not to disburse gold loans in cash exceeding Rs 20,000, will not hamper its business, said V P Nandakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Manappuram Finance.

The RBI recently advised NBFCs extending gold loans not to lend in cash exceeding Rs 20,000, citing the Income Tax Act.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to Nandakumar, online gold loans, which form 50 per cent of their gold loan portfolio, follow a fully paperless process for application and disbursement.

“Even for the loans originating at branches, most of our customers prefer direct transfers. Moreover, our employees are trained to convince customers of the same as it promotes smooth operations,” Nandakumar said.


Referring to Section 269SS of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which stipulates that no individual can receive more than Rs 20,000 as a loan amount in cash, the regulator said that no NBFCs can disburse loan amounts in cash exceeding Rs 20,000.

Nandakumar also said that the company has followed a fully compliant process and will continue to do so, and he does not believe that the advisory will discourage customers from taking gold loans. “We believe that the RBI has issued the advisory to promote transparency and prevent potential disputes, and we support the same,” he added.

The regulator has asked gold loan NBFCs to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Income Tax Act, according to a communication with these companies reviewed by Business Standard.

In March, the RBI restricted IIFL Finance from sanctioning and disbursing new gold loans, citing “material supervisory concerns” and to protect the interests of customers. One of the concerns was related to higher cash disbursement than stipulated by the norms.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Muthoot, Manappuram Finance tank up to 9% on RBI's cash disbursal advisory

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

NPCI may defer market cap deadline for UPI payment platforms by 2 years

Fitch affirms ratings of Axis, ICICI banks on supportive working conditions

Rupee appreciates 8 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade

Higher provisioning may slow infra sector, but good for long term: Industry

RBI governor discusses ways to scale up UPI ecosystem with stakeholders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaManappuram Finance NBFCsgold loan

First Published: May 09 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story