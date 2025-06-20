Home / Finance / News / Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases to below 3% in May

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases to below 3% in May

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 2 points and 1 point in May 2025 to stand at 1305 and 1319 points, respectively

Retail Inflation
'The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for May 2025 were recorded at 2.84 per cent and 2.97 per cent, respectively', said the labour ministry.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to 2.84 per cent and 2.97 per cent in May from 3.48 per cent and 3.53 per cent, respectively, in April this year, according to data released by the Labour Ministry on Friday.

According to the data, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 2 points and 1 point in May 2025 to stand at 1305 and 1319 points, respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1307 points and 1320 points in April 2025.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for May 2025 were recorded at 2.84 per cent and 2.97 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.00 per cent and 7.02 per cent in May 2024. The corresponding figures for April 2025 stood at 3.48 per cent for CPI-AL and 3.53 per cent for CPI-RL," said the labour ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

retail inflation

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

