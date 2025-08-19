Home / Finance / News / Re 1 rise in UPI value trims debit card use by 14 paise: SBI Report

Re 1 rise in UPI value trims debit card use by 14 paise: SBI Report

SBI Research report reveals that a Re 1 increase in UPI transaction value reduces debit card usage by 14 paise, reflecting UPI's growing dominance in India's digital payments landscape

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR
The report also highlighted that state-owned banks were the leading remitter members, while private sector banks were primarily the beneficiary members. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Re 1 increase in transaction value on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has led to a reduction of 14 paise in debit card transaction value between 2021 and 2025, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) Research report.
 
“It has been observed through time-series analysis from January 2021 to May 2025 that a Re 1 increase in UPI transactions actually reduces the value of debit card transactions by 14 paise,” the report noted.
 
This comes at a time when UPI has solidified its dominant position in India’s digital payments ecosystem and is gradually replacing debit card usage.
 
The share of UPI in retail demand for money—covering both UPI transactions and debit card ATM withdrawals—has increased from 40 per cent in November 2019 to 62 per cent in January 2021. By May 2025, this share had surged to 91 per cent, underscoring UPI’s growing role in replacing cash, the report added.
 
In January 2021, UPI recorded 2.07 billion transactions, processing Rs 3.86 trillion in value. By May 2025, the volume grew sixfold to 18.67 billion transactions, amounting to Rs 25.08 trillion, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
In FY21, the volume of debit card transactions stood at 4.02 billion, worth Rs 6.62 trillion. This figure has decreased by nearly a quarter in volume, dropping to 1.61 billion transactions with a total value of Rs 5 trillion, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The report also highlighted that state-owned banks were the leading remitter members, while private sector banks were primarily the beneficiary members.
 
The State Bank of India (SBI) topped the list of remitter banks with 5.2 billion UPI transactions, followed by HDFC Bank with 1.5 billion and Bank of Baroda with 1.3 billion in July 2025.
 
Yes Bank led the beneficiary banks with 7.9 billion UPI transactions, followed by SBI at 1.96 billion and Axis Bank at 1.94 billion in the same month.
 
Maharashtra leads the UPI landscape in India with a 9.8 per cent share of total UPI payments, followed by Karnataka at 5.5 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 5.3 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee sees highest single-day gain in over six weeks on tariff relief

Premium

Low savings account interest rates fuel a rush to liquid mutual funds

Premium

US tariff impact: MSME NPA classification period likely to be doubled

Mutual fund overseas assets fall 5.6% to $8.3 billion in FY25, says RBI

Bond yields jump 10 bps on GST cut proposal, wipe out rating upgrade gains

Topics :UPIDebit cardsDigital transaction

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story