Rupee sees highest single-day gain in over six weeks on tariff relief

The rupee extended its rally on Tuesday, logging the steepest single-day gain since July 3, amid optimism the US may ease its stance on the punitive tariff on Indian goods, after American President Donald Trump’s meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

The US had imposed an extra 25 per cent duty on Indian goods, effective August 28, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil. Washington described India’s oil imports as opportunistic and corrosive to global efforts to isolate Moscow.

The rupee advanced 0.45 per cent to settle at 86.96 per dollar, the strongest since July 29, compared with its previous close of 87.35.

Sentiment was also buoyed by the central government’s proposal to simplify and cut GST rates by scrapping the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, alongside S&P Global’s upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’. The moves helped the currency strengthen 0.7 per cent over the past two sessions. “The main positive here is the rating upgrade, which has led to FPI buying,” said a foreign exchange dealer at a private bank. “If (Ukraine) peace talks between Russia and the US progress and ties improve, India may not face the additional 25 per cent tariff.”

Recent US tariff hikes of as much as 50 per cent on Indian exports had heightened trade frictions, weighed on investor sentiment, and triggered portfolio outflows. But Trump assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a White House summit Monday that the US would guarantee Ukraine’s security as part of any peace deal with Russia. “The rupee outperformed among Asian currencies due to risk-on sentiment,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities. “Growth-oriented policies and a credit rating upgrade have bolstered confidence, while foreign fund inflows and a technical pullback strengthened the currency against the dollar.” The rupee was the region’s best performer on Tuesday, followed by the Hong Kong dollar, which rose 0.26 per cent. The Indonesian rupiah was the weakest, falling 0.3 per cent against the greenback.

The Indian currency has slipped 1.71 per cent in the current financial year and 1.54 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it has gained 0.74 per cent against the dollar. Meanwhile, government bonds extended losses as proposed tax cuts revived fiscal concerns and stoked fears of increased debt supply. The yield on the benchmark 10-year climbed to 6.55 per cent before easing to 6.51 per cent, versus 6.50 per cent previously. “Sentiment is down because of supply fears. There are no positive triggers for the bond market,” said a dealer at a private bank. “Some PSU banks bought at the end of the day,” he added.