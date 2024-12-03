RuPay credit card UPI transactions double in first seven months of FY25

Transactions processed through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on RuPay credit cards doubled in the first seven months of the financial year 2025 (FY25) compared to FY24, data from the Ministry of Finance shows.

In FY25, until October, over 750 million such transactions, amounting to Rs 63,825.8 crore, were processed. In FY24, UPI RuPay credit card transactions were pegged at 362.8 million transactions, with a cumulative value of Rs 33,439.24 crore.

In the second half of FY23, the ecosystem recorded 0.86 million transactions with a total value of Rs 134.67 crore.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched the RuPay credit card programme in 2017.

Nearly five years after this launch, the apex payments body rolled out the programme to link RuPay credit cards on UPI in September 2022. Users can link their RuPay credit cards to UPI apps to make merchant payments.

“In order to promote financial inclusion in tier-II and below regions, various initiatives have been taken from time to time. One such initiative is the introduction of the RuPay Credit Card linked with UPI, which provides additional avenues of credit facilities to users making UPI payments,” said Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Finance, in response to a question asked in the upper house of Parliament.

The merchant discount rate (MDR) and interchange fee on RuPay credit cards linked to UPI continue to be zero for transactions up to Rs 2,000 for small merchants.

An MDR is a fee charged by payment processing companies to merchants for processing a particular credit or debit transaction.

This follows a zero MDR policy on UPI transactions linked to users’ savings accounts.

UPI has recorded 155.44 billion transactions in 2024 on a cumulative basis.