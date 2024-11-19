Paytm launches UPI International, enables cashless payments abroad

Paytm has launched UPI International, allowing Indian travellers to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions at select global locations. This feature enables users to make cashless payments using the Paytm app in the UAE, France, Mauritius, Singapore, Bhutan, and Nepal, the company announced on Tuesday.

“As pioneers in mobile payments, we are thrilled to extend UPI International to Indian travellers. With this launch, we aim to enhance the convenience of foreign travel, empowering users to make secure, cashless payments across countries like the UAE, France, Singapore, and more. The upcoming holiday season will see this feature as a game-changer for travel enthusiasts,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

How can users activate Paytm UPI International?

To activate UPI International, users need to link their bank account to the Paytm app. Once abroad, users can activate the service by scanning a UPI-enabled QR code and selecting a service duration between 1 to 90 days.

The feature can be deactivated anytime for security purposes. Additionally, the app provides real-time foreign exchange rates and conversion fees before completing a transaction.

Where can travellers use Paytm abroad?

This feature allows users to make payments at various tourist locations, including markets, cafés, and shops in cities like Dubai, Singapore, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The Paytm app also offers:

UPI statement downloads for transaction history

Peer-to-peer transfers

UPI Lite for small transactions

Auto-pay for recurring bill payments

Paytm aims to enhance international travel convenience by providing secure, cashless payment solutions through UPI International.

UPI payments abroad

UPI has expanded to several countries through collaborations facilitated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and its international arm, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).

In July 2021, Bhutan became the first country to adopt UPI standards for QR code payments, allowing Indian visitors to make UPI transactions.

In September 2021, NIPL partnered with Liquid Group to enable UPI-based QR code payments in Singapore. In April 2022, NIPL introduced UPI in the UAE through a partnership with Mashreq Bank's NEOPAY.

In February 2024, UPI was launched in France at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, enabling Indian tourists to make payments.

In January 2024, Google Pay India signed a memorandum of understanding with NIPL to promote UPI’s global expansion, focusing on cross-border transactions and remittances.