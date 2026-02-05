Rupee edges higher on inflows, importer dollar demand caps gains

The rupee edged higher on Thursday due to modest inflows on the back of Muthoot Finance’s fund raise; however, importer demand for dollars capped gains. How did the rupee trade during the session? The local currency appreciated to an intraday high of 90.07 per dollar. However, it gave up some gains by the end of trade to settle at 90.36 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.42 per dollar. What factors influenced the rupee’s movement? “The initial appreciation was because of inflows from Muthoot Finance, but FII outflows kept the rupee under pressure,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There was no intervention seen by the RBI,” he added.

Muthoot Finance raised $600 million via an overseas bond issue. How are markets reacting to the US-India trade deal? After witnessing sharp appreciation following the trade deal announcement, the local currency remains torn between optimism and caution as the market awaits the fine print of the agreement. What has been the rupee’s performance this year? The rupee has depreciated by 5.41 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year, while it has seen a depreciation of 0.5 per cent in the current calendar year so far. “There has been a perceptible change in the perception of the rupee since the US-India deal was announced by President Trump, and while a joint statement is likely to be announced in five days, we may see more gains for the rupee in the coming days,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

What are traders watching next? Traders are now eyeing the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday for cues. The six-member committee is expected to maintain the status quo at the policy meeting. What is the liquidity situation in the banking system? Meanwhile, the banking system’s liquidity remained in surplus, to the tune of Rs 1.94 trillion, driven by government spending. “With the initial support from OMOs and swaps, government spending led to the rise in liquidity,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “They might announce further measures at the MPC to keep liquidity comfortable for transmission,” he added.