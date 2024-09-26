Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee declines 11 paise to 83.69 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee declines 11 paise to 83.69 against US dollar during early trade

FIIs turning net sellers put further pressure on the domestic currency against the greenback

Rupee, Indian rupee
Rupee declined 11 paise to 83.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rupee declined 11 paise to 83.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a strengthening dollar against overseas currencies and an increase in crude oil prices.

FIIs turning net sellers on Wednesday put further pressure on the domestic currency against the greenback, according to forex experts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 83.66, down 8 paise from its previous close of 83.58 against the American currency. It slipped further to 83.69, 11 paise lower from Wednesday's closing rate.

"The USDINR is expected to find strong support at 83.50, with potential to rebound toward 83.75-83.80, offering another selling opportunity for those who missed out at similar levels before," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

On the domestic equity markets front, the Sensex climbed 146.27 points to reach its all-time high of 85,316.14, while the Nifty, too, scaled to a record high of 26,037.25 points, up 33.10 points.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.03 per cent to 100.93.

More From This Section

FM asks AIIB to increase innovative financing, non-lending services

Organised gold loans offered by banks, NBFCs may top Rs 10 trn by FY25

Banks turn to CD issuances in September amid sluggish deposit growth

'Know your districts well' to deepen financial inclusion: RBI DG to bankers

Expecting FDI to increase to $100 bn per annum in coming years: DPIIT Secy

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was also up 0.05 per cent to 73.50 in futures trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 973.94 crore, according to exchange data.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee awaits Powell's comments, US inflation after failure to breach $83.5

Rupee appreciates 10 paise to 83.53 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.46 against US dollar during early trade

FPIs pump Rs 33,700 cr in Indian equities in Sept amid US rate cut

Rupee posts biggest weekly gain in 2024; appreciates 9 paise to 83.56

Topics :Indian rupeeRupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarDollar

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story