Rupee declines 11 paise to 83.69 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee declined 11 paise to 83.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a strengthening dollar against overseas currencies and an increase in crude oil prices.

FIIs turning net sellers on Wednesday put further pressure on the domestic currency against the greenback, according to forex experts.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 83.66, down 8 paise from its previous close of 83.58 against the American currency. It slipped further to 83.69, 11 paise lower from Wednesday's closing rate.

"The USDINR is expected to find strong support at 83.50, with potential to rebound toward 83.75-83.80, offering another selling opportunity for those who missed out at similar levels before," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.